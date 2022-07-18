Another Longtime Intel Linux Engineer Joins Google

Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 18 July 2022 at 05:19 AM EDT. 1 Comment
GOOGLE --
Ben Widawsky who had been at Intel for the past seventeen years, most of which were spent improving their open-source Linux graphics driver as well as other Linux kernel contributions, has joined Google.

Ben Widawsky had been at Intel since 2005 ultimately working on their original Larrabee discrete GPU project and then their Linux graphics driver stack in general for a number of years.

His name may also ring a bell with Phoronix readers since in 2018 he shifted focus from the Intel Linux graphics driver to instead improve Intel support for FreeBSD and making various Intel hardware improvements for FreeBSD.

Most recently at Intel he was then working on the all-important CXL 2.0 support for Linux with a lot of work there.

He put down his CXL 2.0 work for Intel in May and then this month has now joined Google as a software engineer.

He's one of several former Intel (graphics) engineers now working for Google, likely to be continuing his great contributions.

As for his CXL subsystem work, he noted, "I'm leaving Intel. Update email address to korg and add .mailmap entries. For now, I will be taking a reduced role in CXL development, but I still plan to spend time working on it, and I can still serve as a good substitute if needed for maintainer responsibilities (that may change in the future)." There still are other Intel engineers that will continue to be working on the CXL 2.0 support for the upstream kernel.
1 Comment
Related News
Chrome 104 Beta Brings WebGL Canvas Color Management, Removing Legacy Bits
Chrome 103 Released With Deflate-Raw Compression Format, Local Font Access
Google Launches New Silicon Design Portal For Open-Source Projects
Chrome 103 Beta Adds Local Font Access, Deflate-Raw Compression Format
Google Chrome 102 Released With Capture Handle, File Handling For Given MIME Types
Google Makes Public Their Open-Source PSP Security Protocol
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Optimized memchr() Implementation For The Linux Kernel Up To ~4x Faster
Benchmarking The Linux 5.19 Kernel Built With "-O3 -march=native"
GCC Rust Approved By Steering Committee, Likely To Land For GCC 13
"Retbleed" Published As Arbitrary Speculative Execution With Return Instructions
Linux To Drop "nordrand" Option - Users Should Instead Switch To "random.trust_cpu"
AMD Is Hiring To Improve Its Linux Graphics Driver Installation Experience
X.Org Server Hit By New Local Privilege Escalation, Remote Code Execution Vulnerabilities
Debian 11.4 Released With Dozens Of Bug & Security Fixes