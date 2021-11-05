Bcachefs Gets "[email protected]$$" Snapshots, Still Aiming For Mainline Linux Kernel Integration
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 5 November 2021 at 04:06 PM EDT. 3 Comments
LINUX STORAGE --
Kent Overstreet who has been working relentlessly on Bcachefs for over a half-decade now issued his latest status update on this Linux file-system born out of the kernel's block cache code.

Bcachefs continues making progress with ambitions still to be mainlined in the kernel and being capable of competing ultimately with the likes of Btrfs and XFS. Today's mailing list post offers a fresh look at the current happenings around this file-system. The core B-Tree code has been undergoing improvements with interior nodes now journalled, updating parent B-Tree node pointers on every B-Tree write, and other optimizations.

Some of the other feature work includes addressing all known bugs in the reflink code and completing the snapshots code and that the Bcachefs snapshots design is "badass." Kent went on to add, "I've successfully gotten up to a million snapshots (only changing a single file in each snapshot) in a VM. They scale. Fsck scales. Take as many snapshots as you want. Go wild...About a year of my life went into snapshots and I'm _really_ proud with how they turned out - in terms of algorithmic complexity, snapshots has been the biggest single feature tackled and when I started there were a lot of big unknowns that I honestly wasn't sure I was going to find solutions for. Still waiting on more people to start really testing with them and banging on them (and we do still need more tests written) but so far shaking things out has gone really smoothly (more smoothly than erasure coding, that's for sure!)"

Meanwhile all alloc information is updated fully transactionally to provide for faster mount times and improved recovery.

Still on the agenda is working on AES encryption support, among other work. Bcachefs is also going to start pursuing mainlining of the file-system in the Linux kernel but first ushering it through the public review process. The intent is also for Bcachefs once mainlined to be marked explicitly as "EXPERIMENTAL" for a while as some on-disk format changes may still be come. Further scalability improvements are also still planned along with the ability to carry out online fsck'ing.

More details for those interested via this mailing list post.
3 Comments
Related News
EROFS With LZMA/MicroLZMA, XFS Footprint Improvements Sent In For Linux 5.16
Btrfs With Linux 5.16 Seeing More Performance Optimizations, NVMe ZNS
Many Block Improvements Land In Linux 5.16 - Multi-Actuator Hard Drive Support
Performance Optimizations, Other "Big" Work For Linux 5.16 To The Block Code
BLK-MQ Support For OpenZFS Pending As Latest Performance Optimization
Newest Linux Optimizations Can Achieve 10M IOPS Per-Core With IO_uring
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox 94 To Start Using EGL On Linux - Better Performance, Lower Power Use
Fedora 35 Cleared For Release Next Week
Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W Launches As Newer, Faster $10 Single Board Computer
KDE Ends Out October With More Fixes, Continued Polishing To Plasma Wayland
The 15 Most Interesting Linux 5.15 Kernel Features From NTFS3 To KSMBD & DAMON
Amazon Open-Sources Babelfish for PostgreSQL To More Easily Move Away From Microsoft SQL
LibreOffice 7.3 Alpha 1 Tagged With More Open-Source Office Suite Improvements
Stargate Is The Newest Open-Source Digital Audio Workstation