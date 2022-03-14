Bcachefs Continues Making Progress - Finishes Big Allocator Rewrite
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 14 March 2022 at 05:39 AM EDT. 6 Comments
LINUX STORAGE --
Bcachefs as the next-generation Linux file-system born out of the kernel's block cache code is aiming to possibly go upstream in 2022 and as a result has been trying to work through its remaining invasive changes and other big ticket items before proceeding. Bcachefs lead developer Kent Overstreet has put out another status update on this open-source file-system effort.

The most significant news that Kent Overstreet shared in the latest Bcachefs status update is the project's big allocator rewrite is finished and merged. This rewrite causes a mandatory on-disk format upgrade due to the introduction of some new persistent data structures and removing some behavior from the old allocator code. Of the allocator rewrite, Overstreet wrote, "Exciting stuff - this was the biggest and most invasive change in quite awhile, and I'm pretty happy with how it turned out."

He has also made improvements around Bcachefs' list_journal code, improved logging messages, moving more code from using sysfs to DebugFS for debugging, fixing some snapshot bugs, and other fixes.

See this kernel mailing list post for more details on the latest Bcachefs file-system happenings. Those unfamiliar with this file-system project aiming to compete with the likes of Btrfs and OpenZFS can visit Bcachefs.org to learn more.
6 Comments
Related News
OpenZFS 2.1.3 Released With Many Fixes
EXT4 Fast Commit Mode To Be Even Faster With Linux 5.18
Linux's ReiserFS Plan Is To Deprecate It, Remove The File-System In 2025
Intel Core i9 12900K On Linux Reigns "King Of The IOPS-Per-Core"
Bcachefs Might Be Ready For Upstreaming In Linux This Year
F2FS File-System Adding Support For IDMAPPED Mounts
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.18 Plans To Switch From C89 To C11/GNU11 C Version
BHI: The Newest Spectre Vulnerability Affecting Intel & Arm CPUs
Firefox 98 Set For Release With Dialog Element, Still Working On Wayland Support
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS To Carry GNOME Triple Buffering Support
Mesa 22.0 Released With Vulkan 1.3, Many Open-Source Intel & AMD Driver Improvements
MGLRU Continues To Look Very Promising For Linux Kernel Performance
Steam Survey Results For February 2022 Put Linux Right Above 1.0%
Apple M1 Ultra With 20 CPU Cores, 64 Core GPU, 32 Core Neural Engine, Up To 128GB Memory