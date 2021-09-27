Bcachefs Merges Support For Btrfs-Like Snapshots
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 27 September 2021 at 05:34 AM EDT. 11 Comments
It's been a while since having any news to report on Bcachefs as the promising open-source file-system born out of the Linux kernel's block cache code. However, Kent Overstreet continues working tirelessly on it and has now merged Bcachefs' snapshot support.

Bcachefs is quite interesting from the technical perspective and so far continues being developed out-of-tree from the mainline kernel. This newly-merged Bcachefs snapshots support provides Btrfs-style sub-volumes and snapshots. Bcachefs snapshots are writable and designed to be highly scalable and space efficient. With the current code, snapshot creation and deletion is working and fsck work is done but other related items remain in the works.

More details for those interested in this Bcachefs snapshots support can be found via this kernel mailing list thread.

Those wishing to learn more about this Linux file-system effort can do so via the project site at Bcachefs.org.

Kent ended his post with, "Go wild, please try and break it."
