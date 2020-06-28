Bcachefs Linux File-System Seeing Performance Improvements, Other Progress
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 28 June 2020 at 01:28 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
While Ubuntu continues in their path of OpenZFS integration, Fedora is revisiting the possibility of using Btrfs on the desktop, Red Hat is continuing to invest in Stratis, and Reiser5 is being developed, Bcachefs as the file-system born out of the Linux block cache code is continuing to evolve.

It's been some months since there was last any news on Bcachefs while last week marked the first time this year that there's been a status update passed along on the Patreon blog. Bcachefs development continues to be led by Kent Overstreet who wrote the latest status update on this currently out-of-tree file-system.

Recent work on Bcachefs includes interior btree node updates being journalled and fully transactional, btree key cache code was merged, a rework of the journal replay was finished, and a lot of bug fixing.

Overstreet noted in his post, "So, with all that done, there should be some performance improvements due to both not doing FUA btree node writes anymore, and also having the btree key cache enabled for the alloc btree. It's not enabled for the inodes btree yet - that patch still needs a bit more work. Next up: I think I'm going to see what I can get done with erasure coding."

There still doesn't appear to be any firm timeline for when Bcachefs will hopefully be mainlined, but at least progress is being made after several months without any updates. Those wanting to try out Bcachefs or explore its code and current features can learn more at Bcachefs.org. Given the recent performance work, soon I'll try to find the time to run some current benchmarks on Bcachefs.
Add A Comment
Related News
EXT4 Per-Inode DAX Support Sent In As A Last Minute Linux 5.8 Addition
Linux 5.8 To Allow For Faster Xen 9pfs Performance
Linux 5.8 To Support Emulating MLC NAND Flash Memory As SLC
F2FS Improvements Sent In For Linux 5.8 With LZO-RLE, New Compression Knobs
Samsung Sends In Improvements To The exFAT File-System Driver For Linux 5.8
Reiser4/Reiser5 Updated For Linux 5.7 Kernel Compatibility
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A NVIDIA Engineer In His Spare Time Wrote A Vulkan Driver That Works On Older Raspberry Pi
Linux To Begin Tightening Up Ability To Write To CPU MSRs From User-Space
Apple Confirms Their Future Desktops + Laptops Will Use In-House CPUs
Fedora Developers Restart Talk Over Using Nano As The Default Text Editor
GNOME's Window Rendering Culling Was Broken Leading To Wasted Performance
Xfce's Xfdesktop 4.15 Released
Google Posts Patches So The Linux Kernel Can Be LTO-Optimized By Clang
LLVM Developers Plotting Path Forward For Moving To A New Git Branch Name