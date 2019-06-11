Bcachefs Completes Core Feature Work, Could Merge Soon If Review Goes Well

Kent Overstreet who has been developing the Bcachefs out of the BCache code has announced core feature work has wrapped up, he's very happy with how the work has panned out, and potentially could be merging the code into the Linux kernel soon if the review is pleasant.
Overstreet shared in a status update yesterday that he's run out of things to polish and "excuses to keep tinkering" with core feature work being done and known bugs getting much less. There still are some additions to make and optimizations to be had, but he's feeling like the code is in a state where it could be mainlined.
The code is sixty-two thousand lines of code so having a timely review of it could be a bit difficult, but he says he's happy with the ioctls and on-disk format, which are some of the most important aspects for mainlining.
Read more in it's done cooking; let's get this sucker merged. We'll see if all the stars align to potentially get this Bcachefs file-system added to staging for Linux 5.3.
Bcachefs is a CoW file-system designed to compete with ZFS/Btrfs while being fast like EXT4. I'll work to do some fresh benchmarks of BCachefs soon.
7 Comments