Bcachefs File-System Might Be In Shape For Upstreaming In The Linux Kernel In 2019

Bcachefs lead developer Kent Overstreet provided an update to the kernel developers on his file-system over the weekend, following his Patreon post that updated followers on the latest for this "next-gen" Linux file-system born out of the block cache code.
Kent shared the work being done to speed up mount times, making file-system operations atomic, finishing up the erasure coding, and other functionality.
As far as upstreaming the code to the mainline Linux kernel, he's thinking in the next three to six months he will be done with the low-level work that's resulting in on-disk format changes/additions. Once those changes to the on-disk format are done, he's thinking it could be time for upstreaming the code. So that would place things around mid-2019 when we could see the discussion happen about staging this latest open-source file-system into the mainline Linux kernel.
The details he shared with the kernel developers can be found on the kernel mailing list.
Add A Comment