Bcachefs Working Towards Online Fsck, Faster Mount Times
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 1 December 2018 at 03:19 PM EST. 2 Comments
In the works now for over three years has been BCachefs that doesn't receive nearly as much attention as Btrfs, Stratis, ZFS On Linux, or other next-gen Linux storage options, but it does continue making progress and still possesses a lot of potential.

Kent Overstreet is the main developer behind Bcachefs and continues working on this Linux file-system support. Some of his recent advancements include faster mount times, various infrastructure improvements, a lot of progress towards online fsck file-system checking, disk space accounting improvements, and various other features.

More details on the latest improvements to this file-system, which was born out of the kernel's "bcache" block cache code, can be found via this Patreon update by Kent Overstreet.
2 Comments

