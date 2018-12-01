Bcachefs Working Towards Online Fsck, Faster Mount Times

In the works now for over three years has been BCachefs that doesn't receive nearly as much attention as Btrfs, Stratis, ZFS On Linux, or other next-gen Linux storage options, but it does continue making progress and still possesses a lot of potential.
Kent Overstreet is the main developer behind Bcachefs and continues working on this Linux file-system support. Some of his recent advancements include faster mount times, various infrastructure improvements, a lot of progress towards online fsck file-system checking, disk space accounting improvements, and various other features.
More details on the latest improvements to this file-system, which was born out of the kernel's "bcache" block cache code, can be found via this Patreon update by Kent Overstreet.
2 Comments