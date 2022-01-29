Basis Universal 1.16 Released With OpenCL Support, Other Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 29 January 2022 at 05:08 AM EST. Add A Comment
PROGRAMMING --
Version 1.16 of the Basis universal GPU texture codec developed by well known developer Rich Geldreich's Binomial LLC.

Basis has been extremely promising as a "super compressed" GPU texture data interchange system that offers two intermediate data formats either as Basis itself or the Khronos KTX2 standard and can then be transcoded to various other formats. Basis has enjoyed a stellar past few years and enjoying industry success and Binomial continues to push their releases as open-source. Thanks to Google and other partners they have been able to continue developing it while keeping it open-source.

With Basis 1.16 they made available on Friday there is OpenCL support, faster ETC1S encoding, a new "-parallel" option, eliminating most third-party dependencies, and introducing a new PNG reader.

Geldreich has in recent months been praising OpenCL on Twitter in enjoying its performance and multi-platform capabilities. Basis' OpenCL support is working cross-platform and without a mess of external dependencies like with other GPU compute APIs.

Downloads and more details on Basis 1.16 via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Rust-Written Replacement To GNU Coreutils Progressing, Some Binaries Now Faster
Eclipse OpenJ9 0.30 Released For Latest JVM Alternative
Wasmer 2.2 Bringing Its WebAssembly "Singlepass" Compiler To AArch64
Git 2.35 Released With "git stash --staged" mode, Other Developer Additions
Mold 1.0.2 Released For This High Performance Linker
Linux 5.17 Picks Up A Real-Time Analysis Tool
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Valve Is Sponsoring More CI Testing For The Open-Source Radeon Linux Graphics Driver
Valve Working On Radeon Dynamic VRS For The Steam Deck To Increase Power Savings
NVIDIA Releases Quake II RTX 1.6 With Support For AMD FidelityFX FSR
Linux 5.17 Is Bringing Big Improvements For AMD Hardware
A Look At Alder Lake Against Older CPUs Going Back To Sandy Bridge, Kaveri
Firefox Nightly Begins Activating Wayland For Capable Systems
Sway 1.7 Released With VR Headset DRM Leasing, Renames "--my-next-gpu-wont-be-nvidia"
Linux 5.17-rc1 Released A Little Bit Early But With Shiny New Features