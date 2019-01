The release candidate of the upcoming GNU Bash 5.0 shell release is now available. Bash 5.0 is packing various fixes over Bash 4.4 but also a number of new features and improvements to better conform to POSIX specifications.Among the many changes to Bash 5.0 compared to the previous stable release are:- BASH_ARGV0 is a new Bash 5.0 variable, which expands to the name of the shell or shell script, similar to $0.- EPOCHSECONDS as another new variable when referenced, expands to the number of seconds since the Unix Epoch (Unix timestamp).- EPOCHREALTIME is similar to EPOCHSECONDS for obtaining the number of seconds since the Unix Epoch, but this version is floating point with micro-second granularity.- The Bash history built-in can now remove ranges of history entries.- The globasciiranges option is now enabled by default, which alters the behavior of character ranges used in pattern matching expressions.- Quite a lot of bug fixes.More details on the Bash 5.0 release candidate via this mailing list post . There is also the CHANGES file that outlines the many additions to Bash 5.0 as well as the ton of bug-fixing compared to Bash 4.4. Also released today was Readline 8.0 that is a standalone version of the Readline library outside of Bash.