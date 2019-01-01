Bash 5.0 Release Candidate Packing Many Changes & A Lot Of Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 7 January 2019 at 05:43 PM EST. Add A Comment
GNU --
The release candidate of the upcoming GNU Bash 5.0 shell release is now available. Bash 5.0 is packing various fixes over Bash 4.4 but also a number of new features and improvements to better conform to POSIX specifications.

Among the many changes to Bash 5.0 compared to the previous stable release are:

- BASH_ARGV0 is a new Bash 5.0 variable, which expands to the name of the shell or shell script, similar to $0.

- EPOCHSECONDS as another new variable when referenced, expands to the number of seconds since the Unix Epoch (Unix timestamp).

- EPOCHREALTIME is similar to EPOCHSECONDS for obtaining the number of seconds since the Unix Epoch, but this version is floating point with micro-second granularity.

- The Bash history built-in can now remove ranges of history entries.

- The globasciiranges option is now enabled by default, which alters the behavior of character ranges used in pattern matching expressions.

- Quite a lot of bug fixes.

More details on the Bash 5.0 release candidate via this mailing list post. There is also the CHANGES file that outlines the many additions to Bash 5.0 as well as the ton of bug-fixing compared to Bash 4.4. Also released today was Readline 8.0 that is a standalone version of the Readline library outside of Bash.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
GNUstep Starts 2019 With Improvements To This Open-Source Apple Cocoa Implementation
GCC 9 Enters Its Final Stage Of Development, Releasing Around April
GCC Eyeing -O2 Vectorization For Boosting Intel Core / AMD Zen Performance
ARM Tacks On Ares Server CPU Support To The GNU Assembler
GNU Tar 1.31 Released With Zstd Support
GNU Highlights Of 2018 From Hurd To GCC
Popular News This Week
From The Linux Perspective: What I Am Most Looking Forward To In 2019
Open-Source / Linux Letdowns For 2018
Canonical Pulled In $110 Million, Down To ~440 Employees During Their Last Fiscal Year
Linus Torvalds' New Helper Is Working Out Well For Linux 4.21
GhostBSD 18.12 Released As A Polished FreeBSD OS With MATE Desktop
Thunderbird In 2019 To Focus On Performance & UI/UX Improvements