Bareflank Hypervisor 3.0 Pre-Release Debuts With Many Changes
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 16 October 2021 at 04:46 AM EDT. Add A Comment
VIRTUALIZATION --
The open-source Bareflank Hypervisor project designed to prototype new hypervisors across Intel, AMD, and AArch64 platforms issued their long-awaited 3.0 pre-release on Friday.

Bareflank 3.0 has been a big undertaking more than one year in development. Bareflank 3.0 improvements have included work to support AMD SVM virtualization, initial work on the ARM/AArch64 support, native Windows support not needing Cygwin, migrating their codebase to C++14, and a variety of other enhancements.

While the Bareflank 3.0 pre-release has been tagged, it seems there is more exciting work ahead. The brief 3.0 pre-release notes simply mention, "This release is intended to archive the Bareflank project prior to the release of the new microkernel approach."

Prior Bareflank 3.0 discussion can be found via this GitHub issue ticket.

The Bareflank 3.0 pre-release can be downloaded from GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 5.16 To Feature More Extensible VirtIO GPU Driver With "Context Types" Addition
Intel's Cloud-Hypervisor 18.0 Brings AArch64 Improvements, VHDX Disk Image Support
Linux 5.15 Adds VDUSE For vDPA Devices In User-Space
Linux 5.15 KVM Defaults To The New x86 TDP MMU, Enables AMD SVM 5-Level Paging
Google Working On Making VirtIO-GPU More Extensible
QEMU 6.1 Released With RISC-V Improvements, AMD Emulation Fixes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.15-rc5 x86 Changes Aim To Fix "Yet Another Hardware Trainwreck"
IBM Proposing A CPU Namespace For The Linux Kernel
It Appears FUTEX2 Will Land For Linux 5.16
Intel Contributes AVX-512 Optimizations To Numpy, Yields Massive Speedups
Flatpak 1.12 Released - Better Sub-Sandbox Handling To Benefit Steam
Intel Begins Preparing Linux Graphics Driver For Multi-Tile Hardware
GCC 12 Enables Auto-Vectorization For -O2 Optimization Level
A Big Batch Of AMD Graphics Driver Updates Just Sent Out For Linux 5.16