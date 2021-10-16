Bareflank Hypervisor 3.0 Pre-Release Debuts With Many Changes

The open-source Bareflank Hypervisor project designed to prototype new hypervisors across Intel, AMD, and AArch64 platforms issued their long-awaited 3.0 pre-release on Friday.
Bareflank 3.0 has been a big undertaking more than one year in development. Bareflank 3.0 improvements have included work to support AMD SVM virtualization, initial work on the ARM/AArch64 support, native Windows support not needing Cygwin, migrating their codebase to C++14, and a variety of other enhancements.
While the Bareflank 3.0 pre-release has been tagged, it seems there is more exciting work ahead. The brief 3.0 pre-release notes simply mention, "This release is intended to archive the Bareflank project prior to the release of the new microkernel approach."
Prior Bareflank 3.0 discussion can be found via this GitHub issue ticket.
The Bareflank 3.0 pre-release can be downloaded from GitHub.
