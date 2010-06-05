Bareflank Hypervisor 2.0 Released With UEFI Support, New Memory Manager
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 5 February 2020 at 07:36 AM EST. Add A Comment
The Bareflank Linux hypervisor that is written in modern C++ and focused on security and serving as a framework/SDK for other hypervisors, finally experienced its big 2.0 release.

We've been looking forward to Bareflank 2.0 and now it's finally reached stable. Bareflank 2.0 makes use of the CMake build system, the code has been reorganized, there is finally UEFI boot support, and the memory management has been revamped for better performance and the ability to dynamically add memory.

More details on Bareflank 2.0 can be found via the project's GitHub.

Looking ahead, the project is already looking for ideas on Bareflank 3.0. Some of the early ideas include dropping its dependence on libc++ to open up native Windows support and other possibilities, updating their C++ coding standards, and official AMD CPU support. In addition to AMD CPU virtualization support, Arm support may also come and they already have some code running internally.
