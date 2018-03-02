The Bareflank Hypervisor is nearly two years old and its version 2.0 release happens to be baking.
Bareflank is a Linux hypervisor written in C++11/14 with VMM isolation and Windows support as well as other features. Bareflank 2.0 is now stepping closer to release as its next big step forward.
The Bareflank 2.0 release candidate is now available and it introduces a new CMake-based build system, the internal code structure has improved greatly, UEFI support is being prepared for Bareflank 2.0, and there is better memory management. The improved memory management comes from modeling the code after the SLAB / Buddy allocators.
Those wanting to learn more about the forthcoming Bareflank 2.0 hypervisor update or to test out the release candidates, more details on GitHub.
