The Interesting Banshee Game Engine Now Officially Supports Linux

We previously covered Banshee as one of the interesting Vulkan-based projects with this open-source game engine supporting OpenGL / Direct3D 11 and as of January added Vulkan support. They had been planning to firm up Linux support for Q4 and they have managed to strike that goal.
The Banshee Engine is written in C++14 and is designed for 2D/3D games. It's quite a full-featured system, boasts its own customizable editor, has a scripting system, and extensive documentation.
There is now official Linux support within Banshee to complement their Windows support. Interestingly, the Linux support was completed prior to the engine's macOS support, which remains a work-in-progress.
As of this week, the Linux support is in good shape. "There are still minor things to test, and iron out potential problems with different Linux distros, but all major features have been tested and are working."
Here's a video showing off the Banshee Editor:
Learn more about this promising open-source game engine at GitHub.
5 Comments