KDE Frameworks 5.60 Bringing More Baloo Optimizations
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 16 June 2019 at 07:39 AM EDT. 2 Comments
KDE --
Making KDE's Baloo file indexing/searching framework really efficient appears to be a never-ending task. Baloo is already much less bloated recently than it's been hungry for resources in the past and with KDE Frameworks 5.60 will be slightly more fit.

Baloo's indexing process with KDE Frameworks 5.60 will now pay attention to when extended attributes on folders change, no longer does unnecessary work when a folder is renamed, is faster now at un-indexing files, and is less intensive running on laptops with battery power. All of these Baloo improvements will be in the next KDE Frameworks monthly update.

This week KDE has also seen some improvements for Plasma 5.17 around handling settings on multi-monitor desktops whether they should just apply to a single screen or all of them. Additionally, the KDE Plasma 5.17 screen locker will try to better lock the screen on X11 when something else has grabbed keyboard focus, SDDM log-in screen tweaks, a better layout for the System Settings Night Color page, the Konsole settings window has been modernized, and various other enhancements.

More details on the KDE happenings this week can be found via this summary by KDE developer Nate Graham.
2 Comments
