Baloo, Kate & Other KDE Programs Getting Improvements Ahead Of The Holidays

KDE developers aren't slowing down at all as the end of the year quickly approaches, this week they had another busy week landing more usability enhancements and other refinements to their slew of applications and Plasma desktop.
KDE developer Nate Graham continues in his great weekly summaries of the KDE development highlights. Some of the noted KDE improvements that were squared away this past week includes:
- Bluetooth devices can indicate their battery state from the power plasmoid.
- Baloo supports extracting and displaying cover art for more formats from Speex to Wav.
- The Kate text editor's context menu has a number of new actions.
- Dolphin and other programs now expose much more image EXIF metadata.
- Warnings when trying to copy 4GB+ files to FAT32 file-systems.
More details and the other noteworthy KDE changes this week can be found over on Nate's blog.
