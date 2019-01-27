Fresh Linux vs. BSD CPU/System Benchmark Results Across Five Operating Systems
With carrying out the ZFS/HAMMER2 vs. Linux ZoL and other file-system benchmarks this weekend, while having those clean installs of each operating system under test, I also took the opportunity to run some other non-storage benchmarks.

This is just a brief comparison for your weekend enjoyment of some extra CPU/system focused benchmarks on TrueOS Unstable tracking FreeBSD 13.0-CURRENT, FreeBSD 12.0-RELEASE, DragonFlyBSD 5.4.1, Ubuntu 19.04 Disco Dingo in its current development state, and the latest release of the rolling Clear Linux.

Tests were done on the same Intel Xeon E3-1280 v5 system. This is just a quick weekend benchmarking roundabout so take the results as you wish.

To little surprise, Clear Linux was most often drowning the rest of the competition.

If looking at the geometric mean for all of the tests ran, TrueOS Unstable and FreeBSD 12.0 were around the same performance level while DragonFlyBSD 5.4 was coming in behind on this particular Intel Xeon Skylake system. Ubuntu 19.04 was faster than the BSDs tested on this box, but Clear Linux was nearly 20% faster than it.




All of the data -- many more benchmarks -- for those interested can be found on OpenBenchmarking.org.
