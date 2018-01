While BPF has been under the spotlight recently in light of Spectre , with the upcoming Linux 4.16 cycle this in-kernel virtual machine and originally packet filter will be picking up new features.BPF in Linux 4.16 is introducing error injection support and a fault injection framework. Via DebugFS, users can inject a conditional error. Details are outlined via the documentation in this commit BPF is also getting map offload support and various other improvements