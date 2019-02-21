BMW Volleys Open-Source "RAMSES" Distributed 3D Rendering System
For those interested in distributed 3D rendering, the developers at BMW recently received clearance to open-source RAMSES, a 3D rendering system optimized for bandwidth and resource efficiency.

RAMSES is a distributed rendering engine that's designed for embedded use-cases and thus a heavy emphasis on efficiency, after all it comes out of BMW. RAMSES allows for different processes on different devices connected via a network to provide/consume 3D content and form a unison of cohesive displays.

RAMSES offers abstractions around OpenGL, supports multiple OpenGL targets, there is support for Wayland, and this middleware can cater to a variety of use-cases.

BMW recently open-sourced their code to RAMSES under the GENIVI in-vehicle infotainment alliance and can be found hosted on GitHub for those developers interested in distributed 3D rendering. The code is under the Mozilla Public License 2.0.
