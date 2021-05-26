BLAKE3 Cryptographic Hash Implementation Preparing For v1.0 Release
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 26 May 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
The BLAKE3 high performance crypto hashing function that is much speedier than MD5, SHA-1/SHA-2/SHA-3, and the former BLAKE2, is nearing its v1.0 release for its official Rust and C implementations.

BLAKE3 is much faster than other cryptographic hashing functions while being more secure than SHA-1 or MD5, can scale very well, and works very well across CPU architectures. BLAKE3 is super fast if going by their own benchmarks:


Released on Tuesday was BLAKE3 v0.3.8 for its Rust and C implementations with various bug fixes. The 0.3.8 release isn't all that exciting but what is noteworthy is this little nugget part of the announcement: "This is a backport release of bugfixes from master. The next release of master will be version 1.0."

BLAKE3 1.0 should be released soon! The BLAKE3 repository continues to provide a reference/basic C implementation, a C implementation with SIMD, and Rust crates for b3sum and blake3 that make use of modern CPU SIMD features. Those wanting to explore more about BLAKE3 while waiting for the 1.0 release can do so via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Inkscape 1.1 Released With Command Palette Feature, More Export Options
Free Software Projects Defenestrate The Freenode IRC Network
OpenPrinting Now Developing Upstream CUPS, Apple Bows Out
China Is Launching A New Alternative To Google Summer of Code, Outreachy
GIMP 2.99.6 Released But Still No Idea When GIMP 3.0 Will Be Ready
7-Zip 21.02 Alpha Released With Sources, More Linux Improvements
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.13 Reverts + Fixes The Problematic University of Minnesota Patches
Mumblings Of A "Big New" Open-Source GPU Driver Coming...
Free Software Projects Defenestrate The Freenode IRC Network
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Now "100%-1000% Faster" For Many Scenarios
OpenPrinting Now Developing Upstream CUPS, Apple Bows Out
SiFive HiFive Unmatched RISC-V Developer Boards Begin Shipping
PipeWire 0.3.28 Released With More PulseAudio Modules Implemented
Wine 6.9 Released With More Improvements For Running Windows Apps/Games On Linux