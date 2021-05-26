The BLAKE3 high performance crypto hashing function that is much speedier than MD5, SHA-1/SHA-2/SHA-3, and the former BLAKE2, is nearing its v1.0 release for its official Rust and C implementations.
BLAKE3 is much faster than other cryptographic hashing functions while being more secure than SHA-1 or MD5, can scale very well, and works very well across CPU architectures. BLAKE3 is super fast if going by their own benchmarks:
Released on Tuesday was BLAKE3 v0.3.8 for its Rust and C implementations with various bug fixes. The 0.3.8 release isn't all that exciting but what is noteworthy is this little nugget part of the announcement: "This is a backport release of bugfixes from master. The next release of master will be version 1.0."
BLAKE3 1.0 should be released soon! The BLAKE3 repository continues to provide a reference/basic C implementation, a C implementation with SIMD, and Rust crates for b3sum and blake3 that make use of modern CPU SIMD features. Those wanting to explore more about BLAKE3 while waiting for the 1.0 release can do so via GitHub.
