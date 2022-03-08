BHI: The Newest Spectre Vulnerability Affecting Intel & Arm CPUs
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Security on 8 March 2022 at 01:00 PM EST. 5 Comments
LINUX SECURITY --
The VUSec security researchers are today -- in cooperation with Intel -- disclosing another new speculative execution vulnerability... BHI is the name and it's an offshoot from Spectre V2.

BHI is short for Branch History Injection and when first discovered was coined as Spectre-BHB by the researchers. A proof-of-concept exploit exists for leaking arbitrary kernel memory on modern Intel CPUs with BHI. Arm CPUs are also affected while AMD CPUs are not believed to be affected. Roughly speaking, Intel CPUs vulnerable to Spectre Variant Two are also believed to be impacted by BHI. Intel will be releasing software mitigations for BHI shortly -- presumably as soon as now with the embargo lifting this minute.

BHI is an extensive of Spectre V2 that leverages the global history to re-introduce the exploitation of cross-privilege BTI. BHI allows exploiting systems that already have new in-hardware mitigations such as Intel eIBRS and Arm CSV2. As for whether the eBIRS and CSV2 mitigations are considered "broken", the researchers note that the mitigations work as intended but the residual attach surface is "much more significant than the vendors originally assumed."


BHI is the newest Spectre class vulnerability to go public and does affect modern Intel and Arm processors.


Neoverse N2 / N1 / V1 back through the likes of Cortex A15 / A57 / A72 and others are affected by this new vulnerability. Arm is releasing five different mitigations depending upon the SoC.

Besides needing software mitigations for affected Intel and Arm CPUs, the security researchers recommend disabling unprivileged eBPF support as an additional precaution.


The BHI proof of concept from VUSec is used to leak root entry data from /etc/shadow.

BHI is being tracked as CVE-2022-0001 and CVE-2022-0002 on the Intel side and Arm is using CVE-2022-23960.

More details on BHI can be found via the information to be posted on the VUSec site. A paper on BHI will be presented at the USENIX Security conference.

Update (13:10 EST): Intel has posted a list of affected CPUs confirming up through Alder Lake is indeed affected as well as Ice Lake servers.

Update 2: Linux Lands Mitigations For Spectre-BHB / BHI On Intel & Arm, Plus An AMD Change Too

Update 3: Intel has now provided us with this statement on BHI: "The attack, as demonstrated by researchers, was previously mitigated by default in most Linux distributions. The Linux community has implemented Intel's recommendations starting in Linux kernel version 5.16 and is in the process of backporting the mitigation to earlier versions of the Linux kernel. Intel released technical papers describing further mitigation options for those using non-default configurations and why the LFENCE; JMP mitigation is not sufficient in all cases."
5 Comments
Related News
Linux Lands Mitigations For Spectre-BHB / BHI On Intel & Arm, Plus An AMD Change Too
FGKASLR Patches Revised A 10th Time For Improving Linux Kernel Security
Researcher Talks Of Possible CPU Security Mitigations With No Performance Cost
x86 Straight Line Speculation CPU Mitigation Appears For Linux 5.17
Linux 5.17 Patch Can Help With Systemd-Less System Security, May Break Some Old Drivers
FGKASLR Is An Exciting Linux Kernel Improvement To Look Forward To In 2022
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Has Another Go At Their DirectX Linux Kernel Driver
The Worst Razer Mouse I've Tested In The Past 17 Years
Linux Kernel Moving Ahead With Going From C89 To C11 Code
EXT4 Fast Commit Mode To Be Even Faster With Linux 5.18
OpenBLAS Deciding Whether To Drop Support For Russia's Elbrus CPUs
Commercial-Only Qt 5.15.3 LTS Now Released As Open-Source
Imagination Tech Publishes Open-Source PowerVR Vulkan Driver For Mesa
AMD-Powered Lenovo ThinkPads To Soon Have Working Platform Profile Support On Linux