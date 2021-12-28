Avidemux 2.8 Released For This Simple, Open-Source Video Editor

While not nearly as featureful as say OpenShot or Kdenlive, Avidemux is an open-source video editor that is simple to use and has been around for a long time. Avidemux 2.8 is now available as the latest feature release.Avidemux 2.8 features a variety of improvements for this non-linear open-source video editor. Among the many changes with Avidemux 2.8 are:- Support for converting HDR vide to SDR with tone mapping.- Support for decoding TrueHD audio tracks.- Support for decoding WMA9 lossless.- Restoring the FFV1 encoder.- During video playback, navigation is now possible via keys or dragging the navigation slider.- Support for temporarily disabling filters via the video filter manager.- Easier jumping around between cut points on the navigation slider.- Improved PulseAudio integration to allow for an in-application volume control.- Fixing occasional UI unresponsiveness during video playback.

Downloads and more details on the Avidemux 2.8 video editor can be found via the project's SourceForge site.