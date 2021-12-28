Avidemux 2.8 Released For This Simple, Open-Source Video Editor
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 28 December 2021 at 05:25 AM EST. Add A Comment
MULTIMEDIA --
While not nearly as featureful as say OpenShot or Kdenlive, Avidemux is an open-source video editor that is simple to use and has been around for a long time. Avidemux 2.8 is now available as the latest feature release.

Avidemux 2.8 features a variety of improvements for this non-linear open-source video editor. Among the many changes with Avidemux 2.8 are:

- Support for converting HDR vide to SDR with tone mapping.

- Support for decoding TrueHD audio tracks.

- Support for decoding WMA9 lossless.

- Restoring the FFV1 encoder.

- During video playback, navigation is now possible via keys or dragging the navigation slider.

- Support for temporarily disabling filters via the video filter manager.

- Easier jumping around between cut points on the navigation slider.

- Improved PulseAudio integration to allow for an in-application volume control.

- Fixing occasional UI unresponsiveness during video playback.


Downloads and more details on the Avidemux 2.8 video editor can be found via the project's SourceForge site.
Add A Comment
Related News
PipeWire 0.3.41 Offers Improved Flatpak & JACK Compatibility, Apple AirPlay Streaming
Experimental FFmpeg Code For Vulkan Acceleration
PipeWire 0.3.40 Released With Better JACK Compatibility
Rav1e 0.5 Brings More Speed-Ups For This Rust AV1 Encoder
MPV 0.34 Released For Popular Linux Media Player
PipeWire 0.3.39 Brings Libcamera Plugin Improvements, Better Compatibility For JACK Apps
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
systemd 250 Released With A Huge Number Of New Features, Improvements
Sway 1.7-rc1 Has Better Zero-Copy Direct Scanout, Drops "--my-next-gpu-wont-be-nvidia"
GNOME's Wayland Session Shows Potential For Better Battery Life Than With X.Org
Mold 1.0 Released As A Modern High-Speed Linker Alternative To GNU Gold, LLVM LLD
AMD P-State CPU Frequency Control Driver Revised A 6th Time
IO_uring Network Zero-Copy Transmit Continues Looking Great For Linux
Systemd 250 Piles On Yet More Features With New Release Candidate
FGKASLR Is An Exciting Linux Kernel Improvement To Look Forward To In 2022