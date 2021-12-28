Avidemux 2.8 Released For This Simple, Open-Source Video Editor

While not nearly as featureful as say OpenShot or Kdenlive, Avidemux is an open-source video editor that is simple to use and has been around for a long time. Avidemux 2.8 is now available as the latest feature release.
Avidemux 2.8 features a variety of improvements for this non-linear open-source video editor. Among the many changes with Avidemux 2.8 are:
- Support for converting HDR vide to SDR with tone mapping.
- Support for decoding TrueHD audio tracks.
- Support for decoding WMA9 lossless.
- Restoring the FFV1 encoder.
- During video playback, navigation is now possible via keys or dragging the navigation slider.
- Support for temporarily disabling filters via the video filter manager.
- Easier jumping around between cut points on the navigation slider.
- Improved PulseAudio integration to allow for an in-application volume control.
- Fixing occasional UI unresponsiveness during video playback.
Downloads and more details on the Avidemux 2.8 video editor can be found via the project's SourceForge site.
