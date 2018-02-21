Trying Out Google's Machine Learning Ads

Google's "Auto Ads" now make use of machine learning for the placement and selection of ads on the site.
Google today rolled out their Auto Ads technology that utilizes machine learning for coming up with the placement and selection of ads. Of course, in continually looking for ways to offset the losses incurred by those blocking ads, Phoronix.com is currently trying out this new technology.
It's been in place for the past few hours and there doesn't appear to be any problems or anything going awry. Just making this quick announcement in case any of you run into problems when viewing this site on your mobile or desktop. If you do, please contact us or post in the forums -- ideally with a screenshot especially now that Google is dynamically determining where to put ads. As always, if you come across any particularly annoying/obnoxious ads, I try to block those when reported with a screenshot and URL for knowing what to block.
Of course, if you prefer not seeing ads on Phoronix, please consider subscribing to Phoronix Premium. Advertisements remain the primary source of revenue for allowing this site to continue along with the premium program. Phoronix Premium gets you ad-free access to the site, multi-page articles on a single page, priority feedback and more. Thanks for your support and understanding and please not use any ad-blocker on this web-site if you wish to see more great and thorough content.
