New/Updated Benchmarks For August From TensorFlow Lite To ASTCENC

In addition to the new OpenBenchmarking.org now out in public "alpha", a number of new and updated test profiles were published in August for users of our open-source, cross-platform automated benchmarking software.
When it comes to new tests/benchmarks added over the course of August, the additions include:
tensorflow-lite - Complementing the existing TensorFlow benchmarks, TensorFlow Lite is now available as a benchmark for evaluating the performance of this implementation focused for inference on the edge.
astcenc - The Arm-developed ASTC Encoder (astcenc) with its 2.0 release is now available as a benchmark. This encoder for Adaptive Scalable Texture Compression times how long it takes to create ASTC compressed textures with different quality presets.
ecp-candle - The CANDLE deep learning software focused on problems related to cancer is now available for benchmarking.
Meanwhile the updated test profiles for August 2020 include:
namd - The newly released NAMD 2.14 is available for benchmarking. Similarly, the namd-cuda test profile for NAMD on NVIDIA GPUs was also updated.
geekbench - The Geekbench 5 test profile has been updated against the latest minor point release in the 5.x series for those with the commercial license.
opm-git - The latest updates to the Open Porous Media software relevant to the oil/gas industries is available.
blender - Ending out the month was the newly-released Blender 2.90.
With your Phoronix Test Suite installation simply run phoronix-test-suite openbenchmarking-refresh (or the local cache auto-refreshes every two days) and you can begin enjoying all these new/updated tests. That brings the official test count to 447 official distinct test profiles, 584 if counting discontinued/deprecated tests, and 1,880 test profile versions in total.
Look for more OpenBenchmarking.org improvements to come in September as well as continued work on Phoronix Test Suite 10.0 ahead of the official release in October.
