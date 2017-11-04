Audacity 2.2 Released With New Themes, MIDI Playback & Other Changes
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 4 November 2017
The Audacity open-source digital audio editor is out with a new feature release.

Audacity 2.2 ships with four UI themes, adds playback support for MIDI files, improves the organization in menus, and now links the help buttons to the relevant manual pages. There are also nearly 200 bug fixes, complete support for macOS 10.12 Sierra, improved error recovery, and more.

The long-awaited MIDI file playback works out-of-the-box on Windows while on macOS/Linux requires a supported software synthesizer program be present.

More details on the Audacity 2.2 audio editor changes via the release notes.
