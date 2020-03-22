XMMS-Inspired Audacious 4.0 Released With Move From GTK To Qt5 Toolkit
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 22 March 2020 at 02:19 PM EDT.
For longtime Linux users who were fans of the XMMS audio player in the early 2000's, Audacious 4.0 has been released as the newest version of this XMMS-inspired audio player.

With this weekend's Audacious 4.0 release, the Linux audio player has transitioned from its old GTK2 user-interface to now using Qt5 by default. Their Qt user-interface is now deemed good enough to be the default while at least for the time being the GTK2 code does remain in place for those preferring that older UI. In particular, those liking the Winamp-style interface for which XMMS was based on, that isn't yet available in the Qt'ified version. Additionally, the Windows builds of Audacious 4.0 aren't yet enabled for Qt5.

Audacious 4.0 also brings experimental Meson build system support, various bug fixes, new options for its JACK plu-gin, and other UI work.

More details on Audacious 4.0 can be found via Audacious-Media-Player.org.
