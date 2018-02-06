Atomic Mode-Setting Finally Landing For Wayland's Weston Compositor
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 6 February 2018 at 10:02 AM EST. 3 Comments
WAYLAND --
Going back about two years has been work towards supporting atomic mode-setting on Weston and we are finally seeing this support land for Wayland's reference compositor.

Daniel Stone of Collabora has been leading this longstanding effort adding atomic mode-setting support for Weston. By using the modern atomic mode-setting interface to the Linux DRM drivers, the operation is much cleaner with testing a desired mode ahead of the actual commit operation, reducing possible flickering in some situations, and also being faster than the traditional mode-setting code-paths. With recent Linux kernel releases, the major DRM/KMS drivers support the atomic mode-setting functionality.

On Monday Daniel sent out the v15 patches for the Weston atomic mode-setting series. Hitting mainline Git today is the start of that work including the actual atomic mode-setting for the DRM compositor back-end, atomic properties, etc. But as of writing it doesn't yet land some of the later patches such as for enabling planes for atomic, supporting GBM modifiers, etc. Presumably the rest of those patches will be landing very soon.
3 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Wayland News
Igalia's Battle Getting Chromium Running Nicely On Wayland
Purism Might Develop An X11-Free Wayland Compositor Aligned With GNOME
Libinput 1.10 Is On The Way To Remove Touchpad Hysteresis
Some Of What's Coming For Wayland's Weston 4.0 Compositor
Wayland 1.15 & Weston 4.0 Planning For Release Next Month
Wayland Made More Inroads In 2017
Popular News
LibreOffice 6.0 Released With A Ton Of Open-Source Office Suite Improvements
Red Hat Is Acquiring CoreOS
Flex & Bison Are Now Needed To Build The Linux Kernel; Linux 4.16 Can Also Be Snap'ed
Linux 4.16 Can Be A Lot Faster For Small I/O Activity
Linux 4.16 Is Off To A Busy Start With Big New Features
Ubuntu 18.04 Minimal Spin Down To ~30MB Compressed / ~81MB On Disk