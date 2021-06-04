Atari VCS Controller Support Added To SDL2

Ahead of the long-awaited Atari VCS game console launching this month, the SDL2 library has added the mapping for the Linux game console's controllers.After sending out units to those that backed the IndieGoGo campaign, on 15 June the Atari VCS game controller is launching. Starting out at $299 USD, the Atari VCS game console is powered by an AMD Ryzen R1606G embedded APU with Radeon graphics and comes with a Debian-based Linux environment but can also be loaded with other Linux distributions or Windows 10.

Helpful when running in the PC mode, the Atari VCS controller mapping has now been merged into the mainline SDL repository. This contribution from Collabora includes both the modern and classic controllers and supports both Bluetooth and USB connectivity.Learn more about this AMD+Linux game console at AtariVCS.com