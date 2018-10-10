Version 16.0 of the long-standing, open-source Asterisk VoIP/PSTN telephony software is now available for voice communication deployments.
Asterisk 16.0 brings improved media playback via reading the file type from the HTTP header, support for systemd socket activation, and fixes ten security issues ranging from Asterisk crashes to possible DoS vulnerabilities and stack corruption.
Asterisk 16.0 also has improvements around IPv6 support, OpenSSL integration enhancements, better Arch/Gentoo/SuSE/NetBSD support, support for Microsoft SQL server, OAuth 2.0 support for XMPP, and performance improvements.
The bug fixes are perhaps most evident with Asterisk 16.0 with there being more than 400 recorded bug-fixes making up this VoIP open-source software update.
More details on Asterisk 16.0 can be found via Asterisk.org.
