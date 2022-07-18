Asahi Linux Update Brings Experimental Apple M2 Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Apple on 18 July 2022 at 06:30 AM EDT. 26 Comments
APPLE --
Asahi Linux has issued an update with initial support for the Mac Studio powered by the M1 Ultra SoC as well as having initial (experimental) suppoirt for the new Apple M2 hardware.

Asahi Linux has published its latest software update featuring its latest Apple M1/M2 Linux support, various pieces of which have yet to be mainlined. With this software update is also a new Asahi Linux blog post featuring their July 2022 status report.

The open-source crew reverse-engineering the Apple Silicon and working out the Linux driver support has the Mac Studio system now in decent shape for this latest software release, Apple Bluetooth support is being worked on and should begin working with the newest software updates, and there is the experimental M2 support.

Asahi Linux managed to bring up the M2 support quite quickly. But the M2 support is considered "even more experimental than M1 support, so expect bugs", the keyboard doesn't work in U-Boot/GRUB, and only the M2 MacBook Pro 13-inch has been tested so far.

Asahi Linux has also been making progress on trackpad handling, more reliable HDMI output, and the very big effort of bringing up GPU acceleration for the M1/M2.


More details as to the current state of running Linux on the Apple M1/M2 hardware can be found at AsahiLinux.org.
26 Comments
Related News
Asahi Linux Nears Release "Real Soon" For Apple M2 Hardware
Apple M2 Enablement For Linux Begins With Good Progress
Apple M1 Affected By "PACMAN" Hardware Vulnerability In Arm Pointer Authentication
macOS 13 Adding Ability To Use Rosetta In ARM Linux VMs For Speedy x86_64 Linux Binaries
Apple Announces Its New M2 Processor
Asahi Linux Celebrates First Triangle On The Apple M1 With Fully Open-Source Driver
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Optimized memchr() Implementation For The Linux Kernel Up To ~4x Faster
Benchmarking The Linux 5.19 Kernel Built With "-O3 -march=native"
GCC Rust Approved By Steering Committee, Likely To Land For GCC 13
"Retbleed" Published As Arbitrary Speculative Execution With Return Instructions
Linux To Drop "nordrand" Option - Users Should Instead Switch To "random.trust_cpu"
AMD Is Hiring To Improve Its Linux Graphics Driver Installation Experience
X.Org Server Hit By New Local Privilege Escalation, Remote Code Execution Vulnerabilities
Debian 11.4 Released With Dozens Of Bug & Security Fixes