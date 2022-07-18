Asahi Linux Update Brings Experimental Apple M2 Support
Asahi Linux has issued an update with initial support for the Mac Studio powered by the M1 Ultra SoC as well as having initial (experimental) suppoirt for the new Apple M2 hardware.
Asahi Linux has published its latest software update featuring its latest Apple M1/M2 Linux support, various pieces of which have yet to be mainlined. With this software update is also a new Asahi Linux blog post featuring their July 2022 status report.
The open-source crew reverse-engineering the Apple Silicon and working out the Linux driver support has the Mac Studio system now in decent shape for this latest software release, Apple Bluetooth support is being worked on and should begin working with the newest software updates, and there is the experimental M2 support.
Asahi Linux managed to bring up the M2 support quite quickly. But the M2 support is considered "even more experimental than M1 support, so expect bugs", the keyboard doesn't work in U-Boot/GRUB, and only the M2 MacBook Pro 13-inch has been tested so far.
Asahi Linux has also been making progress on trackpad handling, more reliable HDMI output, and the very big effort of bringing up GPU acceleration for the M1/M2.
More details as to the current state of running Linux on the Apple M1/M2 hardware can be found at AsahiLinux.org.
