Asahi Linux Issues First Alpha Release For Running Linux On Apple Silicon
Written by Michael Larabel in Apple on 19 March 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT. 9 Comments
The Asahi Linux project for running Linux on Apple Silicon (currently the Apple M1 SoCs) is out with its first official alpha release.

On Friday the Asahi Linux project published its first alpha release in making it easier to run Linux on Apple Silicon hardware. This milestone is just intended for "developers and power users". With this alpha release, Asahi Linux Alpha can be easily deployed on Apple AArch64 hardware via a simple Terminal command when running macOS 12.3 and newer.


This initial alpha release of Asahi Linux works across M1 / M1 Pro / M1 Max hardware except for the recently introduced Mac Studio. The macOS 12.3+ is needed with root/admin access to install. The installer allows for a complete Asahi Linux desktop installation, a minimal install based on Arch Linux for Arm, or an UEFI environment only. This installer works to still allow dual boot support so macOS can continue to run on the Apple Silicon hardware.

This initial Asahi Linux alpha release has been tested to verify working WiFi, USB, NVMe, display functionality, Ethernet, and other basic functionality. However, the 3D GPU acceleration is not yet working, the Mac Mini only works with HDMI outputs, the headphone jack is flaky with M1 systems, and the USB3 / speakers / display controller functionality also isn't yet wired up. To be worked on further down the pipe is squaring away the GPU acceleration, supporting DisplayPort and Thunderbolt, Bluetooth, Neural Engine capabilities, video acceleration, CPU deep idle, sleep modes, camera integration, and other features.

Those wanting to try out this Asahi Linux initial alpha release or to learn more about this current milestone can do so via AsahiLinux.org.
