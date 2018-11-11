SteamOS/Linux Requirements For Valve's Artifact Is Just A Vulkan Intel/AMD/NVIDIA GPU
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 11 November 2018 at 12:30 PM EST. 7 Comments
With just two weeks to go until Valve unleashes their latest original game, Artifact, it's now up for pre-order and there are also the system requirements published.

This cross-platform online trading card game is available to pre-order for $19.99 USD. As known for a while, there is day-one Linux support alongside Windows and macOS.


Via the Steam Store is now also the system requirements. For Windows and macOS, Valve just lists the Intel HD Graphics 520 (Skylake) or better as the requirement. For Linux, the GPU is simply "Vulkan-capable GPU from NVIDIA, AMD, or Intel."

Basically Intel integrated graphics are good enough with the Vulkan ANV driver, AMD GCN cards with RADV or AMDVLK, or NVIDIA if using the proprietary NVIDIA driver. There isn't open-source NVIDIA (Nouveau) support due to the current lack of a Vulkan driver. The Vulkan requirement is of little surprise considering the game is built off the latest Source Engine.

The other requirements are Ubuntu 16.04 or newer, an Intel Core i5 CPU or better, and at least 4GB of system memory. This game is set to be released on 28 November.

This weekend Valve also open-sourced Artifact's deck code on GitHub. This PHP code is just for interfacing with the Artifact web API for obtaining the deck codes for different cards.
