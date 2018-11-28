Valve Releases Artifact As Its Cross-Platform, Vulkan-Powered Digital Card Game

Valve managed to ship their latest game today as planned and without any major delays.
Artifact is now available with launch-day support for Linux, macOS, and Windows. Artifact is a competitive digital card game. The game is targeting Dota 2 players as well as card gaming enthusiasts. Valve still plans to evolve Artifact and its gameplay moving forward.
The Linux requirements for Artifact are just a 64-bit Core i5 CPU or better, 4GB of RAM, and an Intel/AMD/NVIDIA Vulkan graphics processor. The graphics requirements are not stiff at all and sadly this doesn't work out well as a graphics benchmark, thus losing out my interest.
This game sells for $20 USD via the Steam Store where there is also more information and via PlayArtifact.com.
5 Comments