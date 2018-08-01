Valve Plans To Release Artifact For Linux On 28 November

Valve has just sent out a press release about allowing attendees at PAX West in a few weeks will be able to play their forthcoming Artifact game, but more exciting is they plan to publicly release the game at the end of November.
Artifact is the game they announced nearly one year ago as a trading card game and quite a different spin from their past titles like Team Fortress 2 and the Half-Life franchise.
At PAX West will be Valve's first public showing of the game, but they announced today they are planning to release the game on 28 November. The email mentions Windows, macOS, and Linux for the 28 November release date -- great to see it looks like same-day Linux support.
Recent footage of Artifact, courtesy of Eurogamer.
The PAX West 2018 conference runs from 31 August to 3 September in Seattle.
Those wishing to learn more about this digital collectible card game can find the current details on SteamPowered.com.
