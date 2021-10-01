Arm Begins Adding Armv9 Support To The GNU Compiler Toolchain
Arm engineers have begun landing their Armv9 enablement work in the GNU compiler toolchain.

Yesterday brought the initial Armv9 commits to GNU Binutils. This included adding armv9-a to -march for the GNU Assembler as well as for GAS adding the Cortex-X2, Cotex-A510, and Cortex-A710.

Meanwhile this morning in GCC Git armv9-a has begun landing as well. The GNU Compiler Collection support will be for next year's GCC 12 release.

Expect more Armv9 open-source compiler support to continue landing over the coming weeks now that it looks like Arm engineers have been cleared to begin pushing out more of their new enablement code. Arm publicly announced Armv9 earlier this year as an evolution over Armv8 with new security features and other new extensions intended for machine learning, digital signal processing, and more while retaining full ARMv8 compatibility.
