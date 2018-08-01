Armada DRM Driver Wires In Atomic Mode-Setting For Linux 4.19
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 1 August 2018 at 05:54 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Adding to the big list of DRM driver changes for Linux 4.19 is atomic mode-setting for the Armada DRM driver.

The Armada DRM driver doesn't get talked about much but it's for Marvell SoCs and just supports kernel mode-setting and memory management but without any built-in acceleration code. The driver is for the "LCD" controllers on the Marvell Armada SoCs.

With the Linux 4.19 kernel, the Armada Direct Rendering Manager driver has transitioned from using the legacy mode-setting APIs to now using the atomic mode-setting paths used by Intel, RadeonSI, and others. Atomic mode-setting is much cleaner than the older approach, allows for testing of modes prior to applying, can reduce flickering in some instances, and also tends to be faster.

The Armada atomic mode-set support and other changes for this DRM display driver were queued via this pull into DRM-Next ahead of the Linux 4.19 kernel cycle.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
WarpDrive Proposed For The Linux Kernel: A Generic Accelerator Framework
Linux 4.18 Kernel Likely Faces A Week Delay Due To Last Minute Issues
WireGuard Now Under Review, First Step Towards Getting Included In The Linux Kernel
Initial SpectreRSB Support Queued For Merging Into The Mainline Linux Kernel
Freedreno's MSM DRM Driver In Linux 4.19 Getting "DPU1" Support For SDM845+ Support
Linux 4.18-rc7 Released: Linux 4.18 Should Be Out Next Week
Popular News This Week
Fedora 29 Is Shaping Up To Be A Very Exciting Release
There Are A Ton Of New Features/Improvements Heading Towards Linux 4.19
A Look At The Linux vs. Windows Power Use For A Ryzen 7 + Radeon RX Vega Desktop
Intel Prepares "Enhanced IBRS" As Better Spectre V2 Protection For Future CPUs
The DRM Changes Coming With The Linux 4.19 Kernel
Ubuntu 18.10's New Theme Is Now Yaru