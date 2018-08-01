Adding to the big list of DRM driver changes for Linux 4.19 is atomic mode-setting for the Armada DRM driver.
The Armada DRM driver doesn't get talked about much but it's for Marvell SoCs and just supports kernel mode-setting and memory management but without any built-in acceleration code. The driver is for the "LCD" controllers on the Marvell Armada SoCs.
With the Linux 4.19 kernel, the Armada Direct Rendering Manager driver has transitioned from using the legacy mode-setting APIs to now using the atomic mode-setting paths used by Intel, RadeonSI, and others. Atomic mode-setting is much cleaner than the older approach, allows for testing of modes prior to applying, can reduce flickering in some instances, and also tends to be faster.
The Armada atomic mode-set support and other changes for this DRM display driver were queued via this pull into DRM-Next ahead of the Linux 4.19 kernel cycle.
