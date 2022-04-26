Arm Scalable Matrix Extension Readied Ahead Of Linux 5.19

It looks like Linux 5.19 will have all the base preparations in place for Arm Scalable Matrix Extension (SME) support.The Scalable Matrix Extension (SME) is a new extension for Armv9-A that builds on SVE/SVE2 vector extensions to allow for matrix tile storage, load/store/insert/extract tile vectors, outer product of SVE vectors, and streaming SVE mode. The Streaming SVE Mode with SME enables the new SME storage and instructions plus a subset of SVE2 instructions while leaving the streaming mode leads to behavior that is unchanged from SVE2.



Now that baseline support for the Scalable Matrix Extension (SME) is present introduce the Kconfig option allowing it to be built. While the feature registers don't impose a strong requirement for a system with SME to support SVE at runtime the support for streaming mode SVE is mostly shared with normal SVE so depend on SVE.