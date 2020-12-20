LLVM Adds Additional Protections For Arm's SLS Speculation Vulnerability Mitigation
Written by Michael Larabel in Arm on 20 December 2020 at 09:06 AM EST. Add A Comment
ARM --
Revealed earlier this year was the Arm Straight Line Speculation (SLS) vulnerability. SLS was a Google discovery for modern ARMv8 CPUs where speculative execution past unconditional changes in control flow could lead to information disclosure via side-channel analysis. Arm recommended compiler-based mitigations to insert speculation barriers after vulnerable instructions, which GCC and LLVM began adding opt-in protections right away. This weekend some additional SLS functionality was added for LLVM.

On top of the prior SLS mitigation options for LLVM (the initial hardening pass - AArch64SLSHardeningPass - was just focused on RET and BR instructions), the latest code merged on Saturday is around hardening indirect calls against SLS. LLVM already had the option for hardening against SLS across return and BranchRegister usage while the "HardenSlsBr" is to harden across indirect calls. Like with the existing support, it's off by default but can be enabled with the a new LLVM feature option (harden-sls-blr).

For the Clang compiler front-end, a follow-up commit now supports the -mharden-sls= option for controlling the SLS mitigations on ARMv7-A and newer with values of retbr, blr, or all. Plus some related SLS work as well was merged in the tree for what will be LLVM 12 in a couple months.

More details on the Straight Line Speculation issue via Arm's whitepaper.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 5.11 Supports The OUYA Game Console, Other New ARM Hardware Support
Arm Neoverse V1 Support Added To LLVM Clang 12 Compiler
GNU Toolchain Begins Adding ARMv8.7-A Support
Linux 5.10 Has Initial Support For NVIDIA Orin, DeviceTree For Purism's Librem 5
Linux 5.10 ARM64 Has A "8~20x" Performance Optimization Forgotten About For Two Years
Arm Memory Tagging Extension Ready For Linux 5.10
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Oracle Linux Looking To Attract CentOS Users Looking For Alternatives
Linux 5.10 LTS Released As One Of The Biggest Kernel Releases In A While
Linux 5.10 Didn't Even Last 24 Hours... Linux 5.10.1 Released Due To Bugs
CUPS' Founder Releases PAPPL 1.0 As Modern Printer Application Framework
GTK 4.0 Toolkit Officially Released
Firefox 84 Rolling Out With WebRender By Default Appearing For Some Linux Setups
Maple Tree "RFC" Patches Sent Out As New Data Structure To Help With Linux Performance
Btrfs Has Many Nice Improvements, Better Performance With Linux 5.11