Arm Outlines More Neoverse N2 + Neoverse V1 Platform Details
Written by Michael Larabel in Arm on 27 April 2021 at 08:52 AM EDT. 1 Comment
ARM --
Arm published today a set of blog posts outlining more power/performance and feature details of their forthcoming Neoverse N2 and Neoverse V1 platforms.

As announced last September, Arm's Neoverse V1 platform is for delivering the highest performance from any Arm-designed core. The Neoverse V1 while based on the N1 has a "radical redesign of the CPU microarchitecture". The Neoverse V1 platform supports multi-chiplet and multi-socket solutions and can support DDR5/HBM3 memory, PCI Express 5.0, and CXL 2.0 attached memory and coherent accelerators.

Among the architectural features the Neoverse V1 has on top of the N1 are Int8 MatMul, BFloat16, speculation barriers, deep persistence, Scalable Vector Extensions (SVE), enhanced cryptography, RAS extensions, nested virtualization, pointer authentication, and more.

The V1 also has a new micro-opcode cache, the bandwidth has doubled to 32 bytes/cycle, greater load and store buffer sizes, and better data pre-fetch algorithms.

On top of performance features being added, the Arm Neoverse V1 also has new power management features. The power features are maximum power mitigation mechanism (MPMM) for ensuring optimal frequencies are achieved in high core count configurations and Dispatch Thorttling (DT) for more aggressive thermal throttling.

As for some V1 performance expectations, "The performance uplifts are sorted from least to maximum with an aggregate score showing ~48% IPC improvement over Neoverse N1 (very close to the 50% SPEC CPU 2006 estimated score). The steep rise of relative performance of Neoverse V1 over N1 is for workloads that benefit from the doubling of the vector datapath and deployment of SVE (eg. Crypto, packet processing and others that deploy SIMD). On the right graph we rank SVE workload performance for Neoverse V1 over NEON performance for N1, showing an impressive 60% to 300% improvement in performance due to SVE vector datapath."


More details on the Neoverse V1 power/performance design details via this blog post.

Arm also further detailed today Neoverse N2 platform details as Arm's first ARMv9 infrastructure CPU. With ARMv9 the N2 has SVE2, new crypto instructions, new trace capabilities, and more. Neoverse N2 silicon is expected to begin sampling to their partners by the end of the calendar year.
1 Comment
Related News
Arm Announces ARMv9 Architecture With SVE2
Arm Neoverse V1 Tuning Lands In GCC 11 Compiler
Linux Developers Continue Discussing "SLS" Mitigation For The Kernel
Google Engineers Propose Adding Linux Kernel Option For ARM SLS Mitigation
Some Older ARM Platforms Will Be Saved While Others On The Chopping Block For Linux
Qualcomm To Acquire High Performance ARM SoC Startup NUVIA
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
University Banned From Contributing To Linux Kernel For Intentionally Inserting Bugs
IBM To Kernel Maintainer: "You Are An IBM Employee 100% Of The Time"
IBM Clarifies Stance On Developers Working On Open-Source Projects In Off-Hours
University of Minnesota Linux "Hypocrite Commit" Researchers Publish Open Letter
Firefox 89 Beta Released With UI Changes
Fedora 34 To Release Next Week As A Very Exciting Update
Microsoft Posts WSLg Preview - GUI App Support With Windows Subsystem For Linux
AMD Proposing Redesign For How Linux GPU Drivers Work - Explicit Fences Everywhere