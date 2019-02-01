Arm Neoverse N1 & E1 Platforms Announced For Cloud To Edge Computing

Arm announced today their Neoverse N1 7nm platform catering towards cloud workload performance as well as the Neoverse E1 platform for high-efficiency infrastructure.
The Neoverse N1 claims to deliver "a staggering +60% integer performance improvement and 2.5x more performance on key cloud workloads." Among the specific workload measurements shared include a 2.5x increase for NGINX, 1.7x increase for Java benchmarks, 1.6x for MySQL, and 2.5x improvement for Memcached compared to Cortex-A72 cores. The N1 will be found in up to 128 core SoCs down to four cores.
Arm's Neoverse N1 is said to deliver a 30% power efficiency improvement over the Cortex-A72. For 64 to 128 core versions of the N1, the power consumption is at 150 Watts and beyond while for 16 to 64 cores the expected TDP is to be in the range of 35 to 105 Watts and for 8 to 32 cores at 25 to 65 Watts.
With the E1 platform meanwhile, it was "uniquely designed to enable the transition from 4G to a more scalable 5G infrastructure with more diverse compute requirements. Featuring an intelligent design for highly-efficient data throughput, the Neoverse E1 achieves 2.7x more throughput performance, 2.4x more throughput efficiency, and over 2x more compute performance compared to our previous generations."
More details on the Neoverse N1 and E1 platforms via Arm.com. These CPUs were previously known under the Ares platform codename.
