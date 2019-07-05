Arm's Komeda Driver Adding Variable Refresh Rate Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Arm on 5 July 2019 at 06:31 AM EDT. Add A Comment
ARM --
Arm's Komeda Linux DRM/KMS display driver for supporting their latest display IP such as the Mali D71 is seeing VRR support ala Adaptive-Sync / HDMI VRR.

A developer from Arm Technology China sent out the patch this week enabling VRR support -- Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) for their display driver.

Besides being able to help reduce stuttering/tearing in games, variable refresh rate support is practical for mobile hardware like Arm thanks to power advantages when dropping the refresh rate.

Beyond the patch itself no other useful end-user details were shared nor any new associated user-space code.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Arm News
NVIDIA Delivering CUDA To Linux On Arm For HPC/Servers
Arm Developer Provides More Glibc Optimizations - Memem & Strstr
The ClearFog ARM ITX Workstation Performance Is Looking Very Good
Arm Announces Cortex-A77 & Mali-G77 Valhall
Arm SVE2 Support Aligning For GCC 10, LLVM Clang 9.0
Raspberry Pi Close To Seeing CPUFreq Support
Popular News This Week
Red Hat Expecting X.Org To "Go Into Hard Maintenance Mode Fairly Quickly"
The Linux Kernel Getting Fixed Up For Booting On Some Intel Systems - No "8254"
Valve Reaffirms Commitment To Linux While Also Releasing Updated Proton
A Look At What's On The Table For Linux 5.3 Features
Valve Has Been Developing A New Mesa Vulkan Shader Compiler For Radeon
Qt 3D Studio 2.4 Released With Massive Performance Boost - By Switching Away From Qt 3D