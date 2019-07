Arm's Komeda Driver Adding Variable Refresh Rate Support

Arm's Komeda Linux DRM/KMS display driver for supporting their latest display IP such as the Mali D71 is seeing VRR support ala Adaptive-Sync / HDMI VRR.A developer from Arm Technology China sent out the patch this week enabling VRR support -- Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) for their display driver.Besides being able to help reduce stuttering/tearing in games, variable refresh rate support is practical for mobile hardware like Arm thanks to power advantages when dropping the refresh rate.Beyond the patch itself no other useful end-user details were shared nor any new associated user-space code.