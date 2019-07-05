Arm's Komeda Driver Adding Variable Refresh Rate Support

Arm's Komeda Linux DRM/KMS display driver for supporting their latest display IP such as the Mali D71 is seeing VRR support ala Adaptive-Sync / HDMI VRR.
A developer from Arm Technology China sent out the patch this week enabling VRR support -- Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) for their display driver.
Besides being able to help reduce stuttering/tearing in games, variable refresh rate support is practical for mobile hardware like Arm thanks to power advantages when dropping the refresh rate.
Beyond the patch itself no other useful end-user details were shared nor any new associated user-space code.
