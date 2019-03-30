Arm's Komeda DRM Driver Picking Up Support For The Mali D71

With the Linux 5.1 kernel there is Arm's new "Komeda" direct rendering manager driver while patched in as new material for Linux 5.2 is support for the Mali D71 display processor with this new driver.
The Mali D71 display processor is the first to be built on the company's new Komeda display architecture for next-generation bandwidth/throughput/latency needs around VR, HDR displays, and other use-cases. The D71 was announced at the end of 2017 and is quite different from the display hardware on the earlier Mali IP thus necessitating the new driver design.
With this pull request adding nearly two thousand lines of code to the Komeda DRM driver, the D71 support should now be in order.
