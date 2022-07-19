Arm Working On Function Multi-Versioning For GCC

A feature supported by the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) that sadly isn't used more often is function multi-versioning (FMV) for supporting multiple versions of a function with the given function selected based upon the target processor in use. GCC FMV on x86_64 allows for different functions to be used whether supporting SSE4.2, AVX, or even a particular CPU micro-architecture. Arm is finally working on GCC function multi-versioning support for AArch64.GCC function multi-versioning on x86_64 makes it easy for developers to create optimized functions for hot code paths that at run-time will be used by a compatible/relevant processor. Function Multi-Versioning allows for the run-time handling of the most appropriate code path for a given function without having to resort to shipping multiple binaries or raising the base requirements for your software. But currently GCC FMV only works for x86/x86_64 and POWER. As well, this currently only works with GCC's C++ front-end.



The FMV syntax example from the GCC documentation on function multi-versioning.