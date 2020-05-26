Arm Announces Cortex-A78, Cortex-X Custom

Arm today announced the Cortex-A78 as their SoC for next-generation smartphones with up to 20% sustained performance improvements. Arm also announced today the Cortex-X Custom program.
The Cortex-A78 is designed to offer 20% sustained performance uplift within the same thermal envelope as previous generation parts (A77). The Cortex-A78 is said to offer 50% energy savings at the same performance as the A77. More details on the Cortex-A78 via this blog post.
Arm also announced the Cortex-X Custom (CXC) program for designing with their partners custom cores outside of the classic Cortex-A performance/power/area designs. The first CXC processor is the Cortex-X1 that aims to deliver up to 30% better peak performance over previous Cortex-X CPUs. The Cortex-X1 also offers twice the machine learning performance as the Cortex-A77/A78. More details on the CXC and X1 via this blog post.
Arm also announced the Mali-G78 graphics processor with a 25% increase in performance and the Ethos-N78 GPU with a machine learning boost upwards of 25% better performance efficiency.
