Arm Announces Cortex-A78, Cortex-X Custom
Written by Michael Larabel in Arm on 26 May 2020 at 09:16 AM EDT. 9 Comments
ARM --
Arm today announced the Cortex-A78 as their SoC for next-generation smartphones with up to 20% sustained performance improvements. Arm also announced today the Cortex-X Custom program.

The Cortex-A78 is designed to offer 20% sustained performance uplift within the same thermal envelope as previous generation parts (A77). The Cortex-A78 is said to offer 50% energy savings at the same performance as the A77. More details on the Cortex-A78 via this blog post.

Arm also announced the Cortex-X Custom (CXC) program for designing with their partners custom cores outside of the classic Cortex-A performance/power/area designs. The first CXC processor is the Cortex-X1 that aims to deliver up to 30% better peak performance over previous Cortex-X CPUs. The Cortex-X1 also offers twice the machine learning performance as the Cortex-A77/A78. More details on the CXC and X1 via this blog post.

Arm also announced the Mali-G78 graphics processor with a 25% increase in performance and the Ethos-N78 GPU with a machine learning boost upwards of 25% better performance efficiency.
9 Comments
Related News
Allwinner Preparing Their A100 SoC Support For The Upstream Linux Kernel
Fedora 33 Looks To Up Its Code Hardening For 64-Bit Arm Systems
Linux Thunderbolt Support Can Work On Arm Systems
Linux's Lima DRM Driver For Arm Mali Finally Seeing Run-Time Power Management
The Panfrost Gallium3D Driver Begins Rendering On Arm Bifrost Hardware
Linux 5.8 To Bring An Arm CryptoCell Driver For True RNG Within TrustZone
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Switches To AMD Ryzen Threadripper After 15 Years Of Intel Systems
Deleting A Few Lines Of Code Can Yield "Significant" Power Savings On Some Linux Systems
Linux 5.8 Set To Optionally Flush The L1d Cache On Context Switch To Increase Security
Microsoft Announces Direct3D 12 For Linux / WSL2
Mainlining The Microsoft DirectX Kernel Driver For Linux Will Be An Uphill Battle
Microsoft Is Writing Its Own Wayland Compositor As Part Of WSL2 GUI Efforts
Microsoft And A KDE Project Spar Over "MAUI"
Linux 5.7-rc6 Released - Torvalds Is Not Entirely Happy Over Its Size