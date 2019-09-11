Arm Joins The Compute Express Link Bandwagon (CXL)

Arm has now joined Intel, HP Enterprise, Google, Microsoft, Dell EMC, and others in backing the new Compute Express Link (CXL) effort as the interconnect for future accelerators.
Compute Express Link (CXL) is the high-speed CPU interconnect designed for high performance accelerators and supports memory coherency between the CPU and attached devices, and other features for next-gen GPUs, FPGAs, and other compute accelerators. CXL is built on the PCIe 5.0 physical/electrical interface.
There have already been dozens of software and hardware vendors joining the Compute Express Link group while now Arm is the latest getting onboard.
More details on Arm's joining of CXL can be found via today's announcement on community.arm.com.
