Arm Talks Up Their BFloat16 / BF16 Support For Upcoming Processors
Written by Michael Larabel in Arm on 30 August 2019 at 12:04 AM EDT. 3 Comments
ARM --
While we've known Arm would be adding BFloat16 (BF16) support to their future processor designs, on Thursday they publicly provided more details on their plans for this new floating-point format to help AI / machine learning workloads with training and inference.

With the next revision to ARMv8-A will come Neon and SVE vector instructions for select computations using the BFloat16 floating-point number format. For nearly the past year we have seen Intel prepping the Linux/open-source ecosystem for BFloat16 and its support with their upcoming Cooperlake support for BF16. It's looking now like Arm might be AMD in to supporting BF16 on their processor designs.

Arm is seeing significant performance benefits to BFloat16 extensions, particularly for better machine learning training and inference tasks. More details on the Arm BF16 plans via this community.arm.com blog post.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Arm News
PyPy JIT Now Running Well On 64-Bit ARM For Faster Performance
The Arm SoC/Platform Changes Finally Sent In For Linux 5.3: Jetson Nano, New SoCs
64-Bit ARM Changes Already Sent In For The Linux 5.3 Kernel
Linux AEST Driver Sent Out For ARM Error Source Table
Arm's Komeda Driver Adding Variable Refresh Rate Support
NVIDIA Delivering CUDA To Linux On Arm For HPC/Servers
Popular News This Week
Valve's Proton Offers Branch With VKD3D For Direct3D 12 Over Vulkan
FreeBSD's Executive Director Calls For Linux + BSD Devs To Work Together
Mesa Radeon Vulkan Driver Sees ~30% Performance Boost For APUs
Fedora Switching To The BFQ I/O Scheduler For Better Responsiveness & Throughput
The Qt Company Is Now Working On Qt For Microcontrollers
Enlightenment 0.23 Released With Massive Wayland Improvements