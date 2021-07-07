Arm Proposes ASF As Their Framework Building Off Linux's CPUFreq + CPUIdle
Written by Michael Larabel in Arm on 7 July 2021 at 05:35 AM EDT. Add A Comment
ARM --
Arm engineers are working on the Active Stats Framework (ASF) that is a new kernel framework for Linux effectively combining the current roles of CPUFreq and CPUIdle.

Active Stats Framework is responsible for dealing with statistics around CPU performance and the time residency spent at each performance state and tracking of all frequency transitions on a per-core basis.

The Active Stats Framework can then be used by their thermal governor and other areas of the kernel for making more informed decisions based on the current behavior of the hardware. Arm's ASF aims to provide more accurate data than what is currently achieved with their Intelligent Power Allocation (IPA) code in the kernel. Active Stats Framework is also a clean design compared to the separate CPUFreq and CPUIdle frameworks commonly used within the kernel but does rely on both existing frameworks as sources of the CPU frequency/power data.

Ultimately the hope is making use of ASF will provide more accurate power estimation, energy usage, and can be easily leveraged by other areas of the kernel for making more informed decisions. Those curious about the work being done by Arm on the Active Stats Framework for Linux can see this kernel patch series for all of the technical details.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 5.14 ARM64 Preps For When Not All The CPU Cores Support 32-bit Execution
Arm Releases ASTC Encoder 3.0 With Even Better Performance
Arm Announces The Cortex-X2 Armv9 Flagship CPU, Cortex-A710, Cortex-A510
Panfrost Open-Source Mali Driver Adding Mediatek MT8183 Support With Linux 5.14
Arm Outlines More Neoverse N2 + Neoverse V1 Platform Details
Arm Announces ARMv9 Architecture With SVE2
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel To Disable TSX By Default On More CPUs With New Microcode
Steam On Linux Still Tap Dancing Around 0.9% Marketshare
Linux 5.14 Drops Its Legacy IDE Code
Wine 6.12 Released With More PE Conversion, New Themes
Intel Discrete Graphics On Linux Nearing The Point Of A Working, Accelerated Desktop
OpenZFS 2.1 Released With dRAID, Compatibility Property, Better Performance
Darktable 3.6 Released For This Free Alternative To Adobe Lightroom
The Big Set Of Networking Changes For Linux 5.14