Ardour 6.9 Digital Audio Workstation Released

Ardour as one of the leading open-source digital audio workstation (DAW) solutions is out with another new release.
This GPLv2+ digital audio workstation continues advancing for artists on Linux, macOS, and Windows and suiting the needs of professionals. Ardour 6.9 is another release continuing to support older platforms while Ardour 7.0 looks to be up next and will trim out the older software support -- following Friday's 6.9 release was already 7.0-pre0 being tagged.
Ardour 6.9 brings various improvements to the playlist management, a simpler UI around the "shuffle control", new preference items include toggling of VST2 and/or VST3 support, support for plug-ins with multiple Atom ports, MIDI capture improvements, and numerous other fixes.
The Ardour 6.9 release announcement with more details on the changes can be found via Ardour.org.
