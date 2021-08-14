Ardour 6.9 Digital Audio Workstation Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 14 August 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT. 2 Comments
MULTIMEDIA --
Ardour as one of the leading open-source digital audio workstation (DAW) solutions is out with another new release.

This GPLv2+ digital audio workstation continues advancing for artists on Linux, macOS, and Windows and suiting the needs of professionals. Ardour 6.9 is another release continuing to support older platforms while Ardour 7.0 looks to be up next and will trim out the older software support -- following Friday's 6.9 release was already 7.0-pre0 being tagged.

Ardour 6.9 brings various improvements to the playlist management, a simpler UI around the "shuffle control", new preference items include toggling of VST2 and/or VST3 support, support for plug-ins with multiple Atom ports, MIDI capture improvements, and numerous other fixes.

The Ardour 6.9 release announcement with more details on the changes can be found via Ardour.org.
2 Comments
Related News
Cirrus Logic "Dolphin" Audio Support Coming For Linux 5.15
The Linux Kernel Begins Preparing For AV1 Decode Support
Rav1e 0.5 Beta Released For This Rust-Written AV1 Encoder
dav1d 0.9.1 Released With More Optimizations - Particularly For Older CPUs
PulseAudio 15 Released With Bluetooth Improvements, Better Hardware Support
PipeWire 0.3.32 Released With Numerous Fixes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
GNOME's New Human Interface Guidelines Now Official
FUTEX2 Patches Sent Out In Simpler Form For Helping Windows Games On Linux
Thunderbird 91 Is Flying Soon As First Major Mail Client Update In A Year
Firefox 92 To Try Again With AVIF Image Support By Default
Samsung Revs Its In-Kernel SMB3 Server Focused On Fast Performance, New Features
Latte Dock 0.10 Released
GCC 12's Static Analyzer Gaining Initial Assembly Support
KDE Kicks Off August With Many Bug Fixes To Benefit Steam Deck & More