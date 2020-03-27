Ardour 6.0 Digital Audio Workstation Sees First Pre-Release
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 27 March 2020 at 06:10 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MULTIMEDIA --
Following two and a half years of development, the first pre-release of the forthcoming Ardour 6.0 digital audio workstation is now available for testing.

This professional-grade cross-platform digital audio workstation open-source package is nearing its major 6.0 release. Ardour 6.0 has gone through various re-architecting to improve its code-base for future growth and addressing various fundamental issues along the way. There is also a new full virtual MIDI keyboard implementation, improved HiDPI UI support, a new plug-in manager is in the works, and other changes but mostly a lot of low-level work for this milestone.

More details on the release of Ardour 6.0-pre1 via Ardour.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
MythTV 31 Released With Video Decode Improvements, Finally Supporting Python 3
XMMS-Inspired Audacious 4.0 Released With Move From GTK To Qt5 Toolkit
Netflix Talks Up SVT-AV1 Video Encode/Decode Effort
Dav1d 0.6 AV1 Video Decoder Delivering Healthy Improvements For Intel + AMD Processors
VideoLAN's dav1d 0.6 Released With More AVX2 + AVX-512 Optimizations
OpenShot 2.5.1 Released With Performance Improvements
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Even Apple Is Interested In Migrating Their C Code To Rust
Former Linux Developer Hans Reiser To Remain Locked Up
System76 May Offer AMD Ryzen Laptops When They Begin Their Own Manufacturing
Microsoft Announces "DirectX 12 Ultimate"
Google Engineers Have Been Working On An AMD SB-TSI Temperature Driver
Google Engineer Shows "SESES" For Mitigating LVI + Side-Channel Attacks - Code Runs ~7% Original Speed
Linux Developers Discuss Flushing L1 Cache On Context Switches In Light Of Vulnerabilities
Firefox 76 Enabling VA-API Wayland Acceleration For All Video Codecs