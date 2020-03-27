Following two and a half years of development, the first pre-release of the forthcoming Ardour 6.0 digital audio workstation is now available for testing.
This professional-grade cross-platform digital audio workstation open-source package is nearing its major 6.0 release. Ardour 6.0 has gone through various re-architecting to improve its code-base for future growth and addressing various fundamental issues along the way. There is also a new full virtual MIDI keyboard implementation, improved HiDPI UI support, a new plug-in manager is in the works, and other changes but mostly a lot of low-level work for this milestone.
More details on the release of Ardour 6.0-pre1 via Ardour.org.
