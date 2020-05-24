Ardour 6.0 is now available as the latest major release of this high-end yet open-source digital audio workstation (DAW) package that runs across all major platforms.
Ardour 6.0 has a lot of low-level changes in improving the architecture of this digital audio workstation software. Ardour 6.0 now provides full latency compensation throughout the stack, global varispeed support, cue monitoring, major MIDI workflow improvements, better plugin management, ALSA back-end improvements for Linux audio engineers, a new virtual MIDI keyboard, native recording format support for FLAC, better HiDPI user-interface support, and many other fixes and general improvements. There is also prep work done in Ardour 6.0 for supporting an experimental web interface moving forward.
Ardour 6.0 can be downloaded from Ardour.org. See the project's what's new page for all the details on the big Ardour 6.0 digital audio workstation release.
